Stylish

Penelope Cruz Is Pretty in Pink for Palm Springs — Get the Look

By
Penélope Cruz at the 2024 Variety Creative Impact and 10 Directors to Watch event in Palm Springs on January 5, 2024.
Penélope Cruz at the 2024 Variety Creative Impact and 10 Directors to Watch event in Palm Springs on January 5, 2024.Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz was perfectly polished in a pink set at the 2024 Variety Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch event.

The Ferrari actress smiled and posed for photos at the January 5 event, where she received a Creative Impact in Acting award. Her plaid Chanel skirt and jacket set served equal parts Clueless and Barbie. This set featured shades of baby pink, white and black. She also wore a simple black top to match her peep-toe pumps.

Want a set like Cruz’s for an elegant addition to your own wardrobe? Our pick is under $50!

See it!

Get the Floerns Two-Piece Plaid Tweed Blazer and Skirt Set for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Many celebs have been rocking plaid sets as of late, including icons like Beyoncé and Natalie Portman. Cruz has now joined the ranks — and we’re up next. This Floerns set from Amazon is so cute, so affordable and so going straight into our shopping cart!

This suit set features a cropped, button-up blazer jacket, as well as an asymmetrical miniskirt in the same print (and with the same buttons traveling up the side). It comes in a couple of other pink colorways as well — plus plenty of other options!

Floerns Women's 2 Piece Outfits Plaid Tweed Blazer Long Sleeve Jacket and Skirt Set Pale Pink S
Floerns

Floerns Two-Piece Plaid Tweed Blazer and Skirt Set

$49
See it!

Want to see some other pink sets we spotted on our search before checking out? Scroll below!

Shop more pink sets we love:

Allegra K Suit Set for Women's 2 Piece Outfits Plaid Tweed Short Blazer Jacket and Skirt Sets Pink S
Allegra K

Allegra K Blazer and Skirt Set

$65
See it!
chouyatou Women's Business 2 Piece Outfits Houndstooth Tweed Blazer Jacket and Mini Skirt Set (Large, Pink)
chouyatou

Chouyatou Two-Piece Houndstooth Set

$58
See it!
SweatyRocks Women's Business Suit 2 Pieces Tweed Blazer Jacket Coat and Skirt Set Red Black Plaid S
SweatyRocks

SweatyRocks Two-Piece Blazer and Skirt Set

$66
See it!

Not your style? Explore more suit sets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

