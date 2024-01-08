Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Penelope Cruz was perfectly polished in a pink set at the 2024 Variety Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch event.

The Ferrari actress smiled and posed for photos at the January 5 event, where she received a Creative Impact in Acting award. Her plaid Chanel skirt and jacket set served equal parts Clueless and Barbie. This set featured shades of baby pink, white and black. She also wore a simple black top to match her peep-toe pumps.

Many celebs have been rocking plaid sets as of late, including icons like Beyoncé and Natalie Portman. Cruz has now joined the ranks — and we’re up next. This Floerns set from Amazon is so cute, so affordable and so going straight into our shopping cart!

This suit set features a cropped, button-up blazer jacket, as well as an asymmetrical miniskirt in the same print (and with the same buttons traveling up the side). It comes in a couple of other pink colorways as well — plus plenty of other options!

