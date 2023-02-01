Pete Davidson has something to tell Us. The comedian “can’t grow a full beard” — despite being the face of men’s grooming label Manscaped.

Davidson, 29, shared the revelation in a hilarious ad for the company while promoting Manscaped’s newest trimming tool. “Hey, I’m here to talk about the Beard Hedger from Manscaped,” the Saturday Night Live alum said in Us Weekly’s exclusive look at the commercial. “I can’t grow a full beard, so I hired a different Pete Davidson to star in this commercial,” the New York native said before introducing viewers to his temporary replacement — who is seen rocking a thick mustache.

“What’s that like … being able to grow one and being a man?” Davidson asked his fill-in before the director asked the Meet Cute star to leave the set. “Real Pete, we need you to step out … only talent on set,” she said to the TV personality.

“Fake” Pete then began to talk about the Beard Hedger, praising its “20 different lengths settings.” He continued: “I guess you can say, we make bushiness our business.”

Crew members proudly cheered “fake” Pete on, but Davidson was not impressed. “No, it’s awful. You don’t gotta be funny, man. You’ve got the beard. Just let the beard do all the talking,” the Big Time Adolescence actor quipped.

The clip then transitioned to show an up-close view of the product as audio from Davidson’s replacement played in the background. “Introducing the Beard Hedger from Manscaped. It works on great beards and beards like Pete Davidson’s beard,” he said.

The video ended with the “fake” Pete asking the King of Staten Island star if he used the Beard Hedger on his private parts. “No,” Davidson said before giving the camera a cheeky grin.

Marcelo Kertész, chief marketing officer of Manscaped, opened up about the campaign in a statement to Us, sharing: “Pete Davidson is known for many things, but growing a fully bushy beard isn’t one of them. So, with Pete lacking a bit in the facial hair department, we took a uniquely playful approach, creating a spot rife with authenticity and irony for the Beard Hedger — our latest and most exciting product launch to date.”

The piece, which debuted on January 17, is a “premium beard-sculpting machine” designed to create a sleek style “in a single swipe.” In addition to the many different lengths, the tool comes with a zoom wheel, a three-level LED charge indicator and a 60-minute runtime Li-ion battery. The product, currently on sale for $95, is also waterproof.

Manscaped announced in July 2022 that Davidson had signed a four-year partnership with the lifestyle brand. In his role, the Bodies, Bodies, Bodies actor will star in ads, campaigns and will provide customers with “many more laughs.” The comedian is also a Manscaped shareholder.

That same month, the company released Davidson’s first promotional video, which saw him raving over the Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer with a variety of funny one-liners. “This is Pete Davidson for Manscaped,” he said in the commercial before bursting into laughter. “Let’s show them how hairless we could be, boys,” Davidson, who was dressed in a black satin robe, then said.

The commercial concluded with Davidson joking, “Meet the new face, among other parts, of Manscaped.”