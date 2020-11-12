Pharrell Williams Is Getting in the Beauty Business

It’s about time! The ageless Pharrell Williams is getting in the beauty game with a brand new skincare line that’s all about inclusivity.

On Thursday, November 12, the 47-year-old announced his first-ever product launch under his global brand, Humanrace. On top of effective, clean formulas, the musician really wanted to hone in on creating something for everyone. “Humanrace Skincare doesn’t differentiate by race or gender,” he said in a statement from the brand. “We’re creating for humans; we are all born in the same skin and Humanrace celebrates this.”

Dubbed The Three-Minute Facial, the easy-to-use goodies include a Rice Powder Cleanser, a Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator and a Humidifying Cream. “I wanted to share my 20 years of skincare experience and education through this product and routine,” he said. “It’s created to take three minutes morning and night. Your face is the result of the spirit behind it, it’s important to take care of your skin and to also take time for yourself each day.”

He would know! After all, the rapper’s complexion is as youthful and flawless as it was decades ago.

Developed alongside his dermatologist of 20 years, Dr. Elena Jones, MD, the products were created to give all skin types a healthy boost. “We worked to create products that had no rocks, nuts, seeds, or plastic particles in our formulas to ensure no microtears occur which can result in damaging your skin,” she said.

While the formulas are all clean, vegan and fragrance-free — adhering to the European standard of 1,300 banned ingredients — the packaging focuses on sustainability. Not only is each component refillable, but the vibrant green containers were also made out of more than 50 percent of post-consumer recycled landfill plastic. Talk about good-for-you skincare!

The collection launches on November 25 exclusively at humanrace.com.

