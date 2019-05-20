It looks like Pippa Middleton is taking style cues from her big sis Kate Middleton. The royal-adjacent attended the nuptials of Lady Gabriella Windsor and financier Thomas Kingston at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday, May 18, in a pretty pastel blue frock, but it was her trendy headwear that caught our attention.

Instead of sporting a traditional fascinator or hat, the brunette beauty opted for a chunky velvet headband — the same style the Duchess of Cambridge has been wearing on the regular as of late.

Lady Gabriella Windsor Married Thomas Kingston in a Bespoke Luisa Beccaria Royal Wedding Dress

Arriving with her husband, James Matthews, for the service — which was also attended by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry (minus Meghan Markle and baby Archie, sadly) to name a few — the new mom stunned in the $798 Kate Spade New York Spade Flower Devore Dress. The flower-printed, ruched-sleeve midi paired perfectly with her blue suede Emmy London pumps, dove grey clutch, floral earrings and, yes, $640 Jane Taylor headband.

See Pippa Middleton’s Most Stylish Looks Ever

Middleton perched the Blair Waldorf-approved hair accessory into her glossy blowout (another ode to her sister, perhaps?). And, unlike the super oversized versions Duchess Kate has been wearing (think: her embellished white headband at Prince Louis’ christening last summer or the black velvet one she wore to a November 2018 event), the cookbook author chose the brand’s slightly slenderer Small Moon Headband.

While the dress code for the wedding seemed to be somewhat similar to what the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank chose for their special days (i.e. morning suits for men and day dresses and hats for women), there was a decidedly more relaxed feel to Lady Gabriella and Kingston’s ceremony.

See Kate Middleton’s Best Hair Accessories: Headbands, Clips, Bows and More

The bride’s bespoke Luisa Beccaria wedding dress featured an untraditional (by royal standards, anyway!) hint of blush pink, while the Queen arrived in hot pink coat and hat. Peppy pastels, like the blue hue Middleton wore, were also seen on many of the guests, which made her choice of the preppy and less formal headpiece all the more appropriate.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!