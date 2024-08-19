Brittany Mahomes’ game day style is back, and this season, she’s accessorizing with a baby bump.

Brittany, 28, who is expecting her third baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 18, to show off her casual outfit while cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs. For the preseason game, which took place on Saturday, August 17, against the Detroit Lions, Brittany rocked a baggy Chiefs T-shirt featuring the team’s 1969 Super Bowl ring. Brittany teamed the piece with black spandex shorts and red sneakers, adding a cherry leather crossbody bag, gold bracelets and reflective sunglasses.

For glam, Brittany donned rosy cheeks and pink lips. She parted her blonde locks down the middle and styled her hair in loose curls.

During the game, which the Chiefs lost 24-23, Brittany was seen holding hands with daughter Sterling, 3, and carrying son Bronze, 20 months. She was also spotted giving Patrick, 28, a kiss from the sidelines.

Sterling, for her part, rocked a Chiefs patterned frock while Bronze wore a black Adidas shirt and checkered shorts featuring “Mahomes.”

“Gamedays are here ❤️💛,” Brittany captioned the post.

This isn’t the first time Brittany has slayed a game day outfit. At the 2024 Super Bowl, Brittany rocked a strapless latex top and red pants featuring Patrick’s football number, 15, and last name. She completed her outfit with pointed-toe white heels, layered necklaces and a clear purse.

In January, she twinned with Taylor Swift in a custom puffer jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk. The piece featured a red body, white stripes and “Mahomes” written across her sleeves.

Swift, 34, rocked the same jacket but with boyfriend Travis Kelce’s last name and number on it. The women paired their coats with black pants and white winter hats.

“Twinning & Winning💯,” Brittany captioned a shot of her and Swift at the time.