Pregnant Brittany Mahomes showed off her maternal style in a chic little black dress.

Brittany, 28, who is expecting her third baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, took to Instagram on Monday, July 15, to give fans a glimpse of her pregnancy wardrobe from the couple’s recent European vacation. Her Prada frock, which retails for $2,150, featured a strapless neckline, a triangle cutout over her chest, an empire waist and a billowing miniskirt. She elevated the nylon piece with sparkly $2,150 Prada heels.

For glam, she donned smokey eyeshadow and pink lips. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in crimped waves.

Brittany posed with Patrick, 28, in the shot, who opted for a silky ivory top featuring floral details and cream-colored pants. He completed his look with white sneakers and a gold watch.

Elsewhere in the social media post, Brittany shared a snap of herself and Patrick hanging out with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Brittany, for her part, showed off the $7,800 Prada pajama set that she wore to Swift’s Eras Tour show in Amsterdam earlier this month. At the time, she accessorized with a glittery Prada shoulder bag and silver rings.

In the pic, Swift, 34, adorably kissed Brittany’s head while rocking a pale blue dress complete with a plaid neck. She completed her ensemble with a burgundy heart-shaped leather purse.

Kelce, also 34, supported his girlfriend in a gold button-up top and matching flow trousers. He completed his look with white sneakers and a baseball cap. Patrick matched his Kansas City Chiefs teammate in a backward hat and brown jacket.

Brittany and Patrick announced via Instagram on Friday, July 12, that they’re expecting their third baby. In the clip, their daughter, Sterling, 3, ran up to the camera while holding up Brittany’s sonogram. Their son, Bronze, 19 months, held hands with his parents before playing with Sterling.

“Round three, here we come 🤍,” Brittany captioned the post, which earned a “like” from her friend Swift.