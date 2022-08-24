Chrissy Teigen is glowing and growing! The Cravings author, who is expecting another baby with husband John Legend, showed off her whimsical pregnancy style while on vacation with her family.

Teigen, 36, shared a photo and video via Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, that showed her rocking a salmon-colored maxi dress. The TV personality’s gorgeous frock featured pink flowers throughout and rouching around her belly, which flattered her growing baby bump. The look also featured a trendy cutout at the back. The model complemented the dress by styling her hair in a messy — but chic — updo.

In the photo, Teigen is seen smiling as her and Legend’s daughter, Luna Simone, sweetly adjusts the food guru’s ensemble. The video shows Teigen twirling while son Miles, whom she shares with her 43-year-old husband, walks ahead of her. The family appears to be traveling in Europe.

The Utah native’s comments section quickly filled up with praise. Paris Hilton wrote, “So happy for you gorgeous,” while a fan commented, “It is so good to see you so happy during this beautiful time.”

Teigen has been sporting several bump-hugging looks since announcing her pregnancy earlier this month. On Monday, August 22, the Chrissy’s Court star shared a photo of herself rocking a green cutout dress while posing next to a tree with Luna. The look was designed with openings at the side and stopped just above her feet. Teigen styled the number with a multicolored headscarf and textured sandals.

The Lip Sync Battle alum debuted her pregnant belly via Instagram on August 3. The exciting news came after Teigen and Legend lost their son Jack in September 2020. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star suffered a pregnancy loss due to partial placenta abruption.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she wrote alongside a mirror selfie that showed her posing in Gucci lingerie.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she added. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

