Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Bump Watch

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Styles Her Growing Baby Bump in Skintight Floral Dress

By
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Wows in a Skintight Floral Dress
 David Fisher/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen is glowing and growing! The Cravings author, who is expecting another baby with husband John Legend, showed off her whimsical pregnancy style while on vacation with her family.

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Read article

Teigen, 36, shared a photo and video via Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, that showed her rocking a salmon-colored maxi dress. The TV personality’s gorgeous frock featured pink flowers throughout and rouching around her belly, which flattered her growing baby bump. The look also featured a trendy cutout at the back. The model complemented the dress by styling her hair in a messy — but chic — updo.

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Wows in a Skintight Floral Dress
Chrissy Teigen Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In the photo, Teigen is seen smiling as her and Legend’s daughter, Luna Simone, sweetly adjusts the food guru’s ensemble. The video shows Teigen twirling while son Miles, whom she shares with her 43-year-old husband, walks ahead of her. The family appears to be traveling in Europe.

The Utah native’s comments section quickly filled up with praise. Paris Hilton wrote, “So happy for you gorgeous,” while a fan commented, “It is so good to see you so happy during this beautiful time.”

Chrissy Teigen’s Most Honest Quotes About Her Fertility Journey, Struggles to Conceive

Read article

Teigen has been sporting several bump-hugging looks since announcing her pregnancy earlier this month. On Monday, August 22, the Chrissy’s Court star shared a photo of herself rocking a green cutout dress while posing next to a tree with Luna. The look was designed with openings at the side and stopped just above her feet. Teigen styled the number with a multicolored headscarf and textured sandals.

The Lip Sync Battle alum debuted her pregnant belly via Instagram on August 3. The exciting news came after Teigen and Legend lost their son Jack in September 2020. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star suffered a pregnancy loss due to partial placenta abruption.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Couples Style Is Always On Point

Read article

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she wrote alongside a mirror selfie that showed her posing in Gucci lingerie.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she added. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!