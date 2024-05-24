Pregnant Hailey Bieber Bares Her Bump in Unbuttoned Top

Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy style is goals.

Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Thursday, May 23, to show off Hailey’s maternity wardrobe. In the snap, Hailey, 27, rocked a black jacket unbuttoned that showcased her growing baby bump. She paired the layer with a white blouse, low-waisted jeans, black leather loafers and orange sunglasses.

Hailey donned a fresh face and wore her bronde hair down and straight.

Justin, for his part, opted for a leather jacket, a white button-down top and baggy black pants. He completed his outfit with leather boots and a plaid hat.

Related: Hailey Bieber’s Minimalistic Fashion Evolution Through the Years Cutouts! Catsuits! Cargo! Hailey Bieber — née Baldwin — is notoriously Hollywood’s It-Girl. The influencer has long been hailed as a fashion icon, even before marrying Justin Bieber in 2018. Together, the couple has slayed at the Met Gala, Grammys and Billboard Music Awards, serving up major #couplegoals. Hailey, however, is still a moment on […]

The Rhode founder later reposted the snap to her Instagram story alongside the caption “Mom n Dad fr.”

Elsewhere on social media, Hailey looked seriously stylish in a sheer black knit top and dark bralette. She elevated her ensemble with a leather coat and blue jeans. Hailey accessorized with a bedazzled “B” necklace, rectangular sunglasses and a black and white purse.

Since announcing her pregnancy earlier this month, Hailey has worn a number of bump-baring getups, including a Mariah Carey-coded cropped pink butterfly top equipped with sequins and a strappy back.

She teamed the piece with low-waisted bottoms and cradled her bump while posing for the camera.

She also showed off her bump while lounging in a white T-shirt that she rolled up above her belly and flowy pants.

Related: The Best Celebrity Bump-Baring Maternity Looks: Suki Waterhouse, Rihanna, Adwoa ... Stars including Suki Waterhouse, Rihanna, Sienna Miller have changed the definition of maternity style, making their baby bumps the focal point of an outfit. Waterhouse — who announced in November 2023 that she’s expecting her first baby with Robert Pattinson — flashed her belly while taking a stroll in Los Angeles. At the time, she […]

Hailey and Justin shared via Instagram on May 9 that they’re expecting their first baby together. In the romantic post, the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, were seen renewing their vows in Hawaii.

Hailey, for her part, looked ethereal in a white lacy gown by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. The fitted design was complete with an off-the-shoulder neckline, long sleeves and a hooded lavy veil.

Justin, for his part, kept his look casual with a fuzzy jacket, loose pants and a backwards hat.