Pregnant Lala Kent’s maternity style is as elegant as ever.

Kent, 33, stunned in a white gown while attending the Miss USA Pageant in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 4. The classy design featured a halter top that cascaded into a single long sleeve, a fitted bodice and a floor-length skirt. The Vanderpump Rules star — who is expecting her second baby — teamed the piece with silver and diamond rings and stud earrings.

For glam, she donned a warm contour, rosy cheeks, filled-in eyebrows, tan eyeshadow shades blended into her crease and a shimmery lid, winged eyeliner, long lashes and pink glossy lips. Her bronde hair was pushed back and styled in a blowout.

On the red carpet, she posed with Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay, who cradled Kent’s baby bump. Shay, 39, wore a sheer minidress featuring a cutout corset and matching skirt finished with a dainty train. She accessorized with black sparkly earrings and strappy heels.

Shay’s makeup consisted of blushed cheeks, wispy eyelashes and peachy lips. She parted her hair down the middle and slicked her brunette dresses back into a ponytail.

In March, Kent announced she’s expanding her family after undergoing an intrauterine insemination (IUI) with a sperm donor.

“I’m expanding my pod,” she captioned a photo of her 3-year-old daughter, Ocean, hugging her belly. Kent shares Ocean with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

That same month, Kent opened up about telling Ocean she’s pregnant during an episode of her “Give them Lala” podcast.

“I didn’t really tell [Ocean] in some big way,” she explained. “She wanted to sit on me or something and I said, ‘OK, we have to be really careful because, guess what? Mama has a baby in her belly.’”