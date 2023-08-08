Pregnant Serena Williams is all about embracing her baby bump — and her latest fashion statement is proof.

The 41-year-old tennis star took to Instagram on Sunday, August 6, to show Us her #OOTD, which included a textured yellow and green crop top with a matching miniskirt by Gucci. The set featured the luxury label’s GG motif throughout and a striped pattern. The top of the ensemble stopped just below Williams’ chest, allowing her pregnant belly to be on display.

Williams paired the getup with a metallic gold watch and wore her blonde hair in loose curls. For glam, she opted for warm eye makeup and elongated lashes. “I’ve been waiting a long time … for this moment to come … I’m destined for anything at all,” Williams captioned the social media snap.

Williams previously showed off a different belly-baring outfit at her sex reveal party for baby No. 2 earlier this month. In photos shared via social media, Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, as well as their 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, posed against a colorful balloon display with the phrase, “Our Next Great Adventure,” at the top. For the special day, Williams drew attention to her growing belly in a short white T-shirt, a pink skirt and Nike Air Force 1s.

The family revealed via their YouTube channel that they are expecting a girl.

Williams announced her pregnancy on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” she captioned Instagram pics of her and Ohanian’s custom Gucci looks on May 1.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly the following month that Williams and Ohanian, 40, couldn’t be more excited to expand their family. “Serena and Alexis love being parents and can’t wait to have another,” the insider said.

A second source added, “They’re slowly getting prepared and setting up the nursery, figuring out how it’s all going to work as far as their schedules. They’re just on cloud nine right now.”

The couple became parents when they welcomed Olympia in September 2017, two years after they met while staying at the same hotel in Rome. Williams announced her engagement to Ohanian in December 2016 by sharing a poem titled “I Said Yes” via Reddit. They tied the knot one year later in New Orleans.