Clearing things up! Presley Gerber revealed that his latest face tattoo was nothing more than a social media filter.

“It was a filter damn,” Gerber, 20, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 17, addressing his new ink.

Hours earlier, the model, who deleted all but three photos from his social media account as of Monday, posted a photo of himself with the caption, “Colorblind,” and what appeared to be a fresh tat of the Los Angeles Dodgers logo with a star around it.

After fans commented asking him to stop destroying his “handsome face” he decided to explain the image.

“Also I don’t ‘want to be hood’ wtf u don’t know me chill,” he wrote in his Instagram Stories as he shared a black-and-white image of himself without the tattoo.

The California native then addressed some followers who claimed he was a “rich mommy boy who wants so bad to be gangsta.”

“I’m grateful if I wanted to I could be posting money n shit but I don’t so stfu please or imma delete my gram it stressful,” Gerber wrote.

Following Gerber’s first post on Tuesday, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that his parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, were having a difficult time seeing the decisions he’s been making recently.

“Cindy is a very organized person who knows what she wants and knows what it takes to be successful. Presley is growing up and learning his way,” the source told Us.

The insider added: “He is definitely going through something bigger and more than that. It’s hard for his parents to see.”

Although the “LA” tattoo was just an Instagram fake, Presley did debut real face ink in February — the word “misunderstood” is now under his left eye — which he admitted changed the way people saw him.

“Most and a lot of people can get a face lift, change genders, lip injections, etc and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s day in age,” Presley wrote via his Instagram Stories on March 11. “But I get a face tattoo and now people love to hate me. Hmmmm?”

The design decision also caused his family to worry about him, according to an insider.

“Presley is obviously going through a super rebellious phase right now,” a source exclusively told Us last month. “He is trying to get out of the shadow of his family and find his own way and create his own identity. He also likes the attention he’s been getting, even if negative, from his tattoo and recent posts.”