Thank Pretty Little Liars star Janel Parrish married Chris Long on Saturday, September 8, at a romantic and rustic affair for which her hair and makeup was soft and glowy to fit in with the Hawaii location and match her mermaid style Inbal Dror gown.

Luckily for Us, Parrish’s longtime makeup artist and friend Glenn Nutley shared the step-by-step tutorial for how to create the naturally beautiful bridal makeup for Parrish’s big day.

Because of the humidity, Nutley and Parrish tested out different primers in the last few months to see what worked for her skin. “We decided on the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer just to give us that really long lasting effect in this kind of weather,” he explained. Then to shape Parrish’s face and make sure her enviable bone structure caught the light, the owner of Hello Darling Salon in L.A. used the Bobbi Brown Foundation Stick and the Chanel Soleil Tan de Chanel Creme Bronzer. And to ensure that the former Bratz: The Movie star had that special bridal glow, he finished with Translucent Powder by Laura Mercier in Glow and NARS Orgasm and Laguna for powder finishes. To keep the look lasting all night long? Nutley kept the Laura Mercier Translucent Pressed Setting Powder on hand for touchups throughout the festivities.

Playing up Parrish’s beautiful honey-colored eyes was a big goal. How Nutley did it: “For the base shadow, we used a highlighter from BECCA in Opal and it’s really cool to use instead of an eyeshadow,” he revealed. Next, Nutley highlighted her brow line with the Pat McGrath Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette and used one of the shimmers in the set to create the eyeliner. “I wet the brown and the purple colors and gave her a very soft purple-y, brown eyeliner, so that it didn’t look like an eyeliner and her eyes could really pop,” he added.

Then he used lashes to draw even more attention to her eyes and Brett Brow Laser Brow Pencil and Arch-Control Gel so her brows were in place. The final touch before saying ‘I do’ and kissing her husband? “Janel actually produced lip colors from Pure that are sort of a stain.” To get the perfect hue, the pro mixed two of them!

