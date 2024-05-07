While the internet was convinced that Prince Harry made an appearance at the 2024 Met Gala, eagle-eyed social media users were really just seeing double.

During fashion’s biggest night, a man who looked strikingly similar to Harry, 39, was seen helping guests up the iconic Met steps. He was also spotted adjusting celebs’ ensembles for photos while they embodied the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme with a “Garden of Time” dress code.

“Anyone else keep thinking this is Prince Harry?” one user wrote via X on Monday, May 6, alongside a clip of the doppelgänger helping Queen Latifah.

Another added, “I honestly thought for a split second that Prince Harry had got himself a new job holding peoples dresses at the Met Gala.”

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have yet to make an appearance at the annual event held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Instead of dressing to the nines on Monday, the pair celebrated son Archie’s 5th birthday. (The couple also share daughter Lilibet, 2.)

The following day, Harry arrived in the U.K. to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Harry was photographed at The IGF Conversation: Realizing a Global Community event on Tuesday, May 7, and spotted alongside Dominic Reid OBE, CEO of the Invictus Games Foundation.

Markle and their two children are not expected to join the trip overseas, but the couple are set to travel to Nigeria following Harry’s visit. While in the U.K., Harry is not expected to reunite with his father, King Charles III.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” a spokesperson for Harry confirmed to The Post on Tuesday.

Prior to the trip, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that it was unclear whether Harry would see any of his family members, including his brother, Prince William.

“The brothers haven’t spoken [but] there is potential for that. [Harry] would be more than happy,” the insider shared, noting that Harry invited his family to the Invictus Games.

A separate source noted that Harry is “very content” now and “doesn’t have any of those [old] feelings” regarding his family’s ups and downs.

“He feels that his life has purpose and meaning and that he can bring a lot of good to the world,” the second insider said.