Prince Harry's New Haircut Is Seriously Sleek

New ‘do, who this? Prince Harry showed off a fresh haircut that might be his sleekest look yet.

On Monday, September 21, the Duke of Sussex opened up about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in a charity video while debuting his updated style. And we must say, the stylishly trimmed strands compliment his growing beard perfectly.

The 36-year-old royal recorded the special message for participants in this year’s Trailwalker Relay, which is an event that raises money to help end poverty around the world in support of Oxfam and The Gurkha Welfare Trust.

During this nearly 2-minute clip, he also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic. “With COVID-19, the world has been pitted against a new challenge — one that is devastating and destructive in its own right,” the prince said from his new home in the Montecito area of Santa Barbara, California.

The duke isn’t the only royal rocking new strands this year. His wife Meghan Markle has also been embracing a totally new look since the coronavirus quarantine. In fact, back in July a video of the former Suits alum surfaced on social media showcasing her extra-long locks. And naturally, the Internet freaked.

“Her hair has grown soo much,” one fan tweeted, commenting on her video for the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit . “Leaving the UK really did wonders for her mind, body and soul.”

One Twitter user wrote, “She rocks straight hair, and that blue was fantastic,” while another tweeted, “She looks beautiful in blue. Her hair looks like velvet! Wow! Gorgeous.”

Along with some philanthropy projects, the couple has been dipping their toe in the entertainment industry. Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that the duo signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce feature films, docuseries, documentaries, scripted shows and children’s programming.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)