KJ Apa has a brand new look! The 23-year Riverdale star took to the ‘gram on Monday, June 29 to share a selfie with long hair and a double take-worthy beard.

In the up-close-and-personal Instagram pic, the actor soft-smiles for the camera wearing a gray shirt underneath of a teal hoodie. He captioned the photo, “happy pride.”

The beard is a striking contrast from his usual clean-shaven look. It’s likely a result of the COVID-19 quarantine, which has inspired many other men to experimentally grow out their beards.

Unsurprisingly, fans have taken to social media to share their mixed feelings about Apa’s facial hair. Some of his 18 million Instagram followers love it, but it appears as though a large majority want him to ditch the beard ASAP.

“Ohh dear…I like u better without the beard,” one disappointed fan commented on the photo. Another wrote, “KJ why do you look like that can u shave please this is not my barchie king.”

But, as mentioned, there are those followers who can’t get enough of his look. “Love that beard,” one follower stated. Another fan took to Twitter to say, “KJ Apa is sexy anyway with or without a beard with or without chest hair he gets all the rights 🤰🏽.”

This long-bearded pic comes a few weeks after Apa posted a photo sporting shorter facial hair on June 9. He posted a photo of himself shirtless in a desert wearing shorts, sneaking, sporty sunglasses and a baseball cap.

His long hair flowed out from the back of the baseball cap and its evident from the pic that he was in the beginning stages of the quarantine beard.

These days, Apa’s hair isn’t as red as it is when he’s playing the role of Archie Andrews in Riverdale. In an interview with PopBuzz in August 2017, the actor revealed that he has to visit the hair salon every two weeks to maintain that hair color for filming.

Knowing that bit of information, it’s no surprise that the star is embracing a no-fuss hairstyle these days!

