Wait Until You See How Long Meghan Markle’s Hair Is

The Internet is freaking out over Meghan Markle’s sleek new hairstyle! In a video posted on Tuesday, July 14, the 38-year-old Suits alum and wife of Prince Harry rocks super long, pin-straight strands featuring face-framing angles.

The Los Angeles native shared her advice for young leaders with the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit as part of the virtual event. For the special occasion, Markle paired her new hair with a blue dress and natural glam comprising of a smokey eye and a glossy lip. She accessorized the ensemble with a Cartier “Love” bracelet.

It’s unclear whether Markle grew out her hair over the COVID-19 quarantine or added extensions for length, but fans can’t help but come up share their own speculations on Twitter.

“She’s such a good speaker,” one fan tweeted. “Her hair has grown soo much. Leaving the UK really did wonders for her mind, body and soul.”

“She rocks straight hair, and that blue was fantastic,” another follower tweeted. One passionate fan wrote, “She looks beautiful in blue. Her hair looks like velvet! Wow! Gorgeous.”

While the former Deal or No Deal briefcase model’s glam is clearly a subject of conversation, others were more focused on her moving 9-minute speech.

“This is a humanity that desperately needs you,” the mom of one said during her address. “To push it, to push us, forcefully in a more inclusive, more just, and more empathetic direction and to not only frame the debate, but be in charge of the debate — on racial justice, gender, climate change, mental health and wellbeing, on civic engagement, on public service, on so much more. That’s the work you’re already out there doing.”

“I will be cheering you on, so will my husband and so will Archie,” she adorably added at the end of her speech.

Interestingly, Markle isn’t the only royal who’s committed to a hair change this summer. The Duchess of Cambridge also gave her fans their first look at her new cut and color on Monday, July 13. Middleton warmed up her signature chocolate brown strands with highlights and added some movement with pretty face-framing layers.

