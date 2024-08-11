Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, released a celebratory video in honor of the Paris Olympics closing ceremony in which the Prince of Wales debuted a new look.

“From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB,” Kate, 42, said in the star-studded video shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 11.

She sported a casual white-and-navy shirt with a delicate silver choker necklace, also opting to wear her side-parted hair down and straight. However, it was her husband’s look that caught our eye.

William, for his part, opted for an official Team GB Olympics polo from Adidas and showed off a scruffy beard, marking one of the first times that he hadn’t been fresh-faced in public.

“Well done on all you’ve achieved. You’ve been an inspiration to us all,” William, 42, added in the video.

William and Kate did not travel to Paris for the 2024 Games. The Princess of Wales has recently been recuperating from chemotherapy treatment. She was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in January.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate said in a June statement. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Kate added that she would be undergoing treatment for “a few more months,” postponing official engagements until being medically cleared by her physicians.

Kate, who made brief appearances at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon earlier this summer, has been able to rely on William for solace and comfort.

“They are each other’s confidants, providing emotional support,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “William’s been a constant source of strength.”

William and Kate share three children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.