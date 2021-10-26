Finding her happy. Priyanka Chopra Jonas steps on a red carpet and oozes confidence – but getting to a point in her life where she felt comfortable in her own skin took some time.

“In the past, I always felt pressure to look a certain way,” the 39-year-old actress penned in an essay for The Telegraph. “I have been raised with unrealistic beauty standards my whole life — we all have.”

She went on to explain that growing up in the spotlight, she “believed everything had to be perfect, skinny or sample size and airbrushed.” But after some time, she’s been able to “come to terms” with her natural skin and hair texture.

“I used to always have my hair blow-dried or have professional makeup before an interview, but these days, I do my own,” the Quantico alum, who is married to Nick Jonas, revealed in the article. “It’s been a revelation. I’m now comfortable in my own skin and I can work with brands that are about individuality and expressing yourself.”

That in mind, Chopra Jonas announced in June that she is part of the VS Collective with Victoria’s Secret, “an ever-growing group of accomplished women who share a common passion to drive positive change.”

In a press release at the time, the actress said, “As we work together to chart the path forward in a new and impactful way, I’m not only looking forward to developing future collections that are inclusive of all people, but I am most excited for new customers and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria’s Secret to feel represented and like they belong.”

She has gone beyond simply aligning herself with existing company’s though — she created one of her own. In February, the Baywatch star launched Anomaly, a haircare line.

While sustainability and affordability are key components of the brand, which is available at Target, the actress also wanted to incorporate her culture.

“India definitely uses plans and a lot of natural beauty,” she said in an interview with InStyle. “This is why we have eucalyptus, charcoal and rosemary in the formulas. We’ve used a lot of natural product within the line that provides nourishment to your hair. It was very crucial to me to incorporate the natural elements that nature has provided us.”

Having a stellar line of products at the ready is likely part of the reason why Chopra Jonas has started to show off her texture on the ‘gram. “When your hair is 90% of your selfie,” she captioned a September Instagram post, adding the hashtag #curlynaturalhair.