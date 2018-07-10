Monday, July 10, was a #NoMakeupKindaDay for actress Priyanka Chopra, who shared a gorgeous bare-face selfie on Instagram chronicling her low-key look. While we are used to seeing the Quanitco star all glammed up both on and off the red carpet, the Indian beauty opted to go show off her bold brows and glowing skin in an au naturel pic she posted alongside an adaptation of Nelson Mandela quote. “A winner was once a dreamer who never gave up… #midnightmusings 😌#nomakeupkindaday,” she captioned the selfie.

In the last few months alone, the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star’s stand-out fashion and beauty moments have included the Met Gala, which she attended in a best dressed list-worthy Ralph Lauren gown and headpiece, and the royal wedding in a lavender Vivienne Westwood daysuit. Oh, and let’s not forget the outfits she’s worn to jet around the world with her new beau Nick Jonas (we’ve devoted an entire gallery to tracking her fab looks).

Priyanka Chopra Has Kicked Up Her Street Style Game a Notch

Unlike some celebs who ditch hair and makeup whenever they get the chance, Chopra is unapologetically glam. Earlier this year, she exclusively told Us that she believes makeup is a great way to “empower” women, and she is all about switching up her look (be it a bold lip for a night out or “sharp eyeliner” to play up her peepers) depending on her mood. Take, for example, the colorfully sophisticated lilac look she sported to watch her bestie Meghan Markle walk down the aisle. Complementing her lilac ensemble, makeup artist Patti Dubroff gave the actress a plum-hued flush and wine-stained pout that were equal parts fun and fashion-forward.

Priyanka Chopra’s Makeup Artist Shares How to Get Her Bright Spring Beauty Look for the Royal Wedding

And when it comes to that glossy mane, the Pantene ambassador told Us she treats haircare like skincare. She regularly makes time for 10-minute deep conditioning treatments and likes to apply nourishing and protecting serums before heat styling to keep her tresses healthy and shiny.

Priyanka Chopra Spills Her Fabulous Hair Secrets and Must-Try Lipstick Strategy

But even the most ardent beauty lovers need a day off from time to time, and the makeup-free snap actually gives Us one more reason to fan girl over the star. While Priyanka perpetually serves as fashion, hair and makeup #goals, we will now be adding her radiant complexion to the list.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!