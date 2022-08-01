Good jeans! Priyanka Chopra looks great in everything, but it’s denim that makes her feel most confident these days, and not just any old dungarees. The actress is the new face of Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans and she dished to Us exactly why she chose to partner with the brand.

“I love the fact that Gloria Vanderbilt was such a pioneer, there were very few female founders at that time,” the 40-year-old actress says. Indeed, the iconic designer first launched her eponymous line in the ‘70s, paving the way for women in the fashion industry.

But it wasn’t just the feminist statement that attracted her. Chopra tried on the jeans and was blown away by the fit. “I was like, ok, these are definitely made by a woman,” she admits. “They hit you in the right places, they hold you in the right places, they lift you in the right places.” She realized that the brand “understands the female body and across sizes from petite to plus.”

The new mom (of daughter Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas) also loved the inspiring message of the campaign, titled “I Have Needs. Fit Them,” which aims to spark women to lean in to what they want. “Women,” says the beauty, “have to nurture everyone but who’s nurturing you? Women tend to forget about themselves, so I love that this campaign reminds us to kind of think of our needs for a second and be like ‘okay, it’s all right for me to expect the world to fit my needs.’ There’s something really cool about that.”

In an exclusive interview, Chopra shares her go-to denim cut, her styling secrets, if she’d ever wear jeans on the red carpet and the totally relatable reason why she’ll never go back to an ultra low-rise look.

Us Weekly: Talking about loving the way this denim fits you, what’s your favorite style?

Priyanka Chopra: I’m a ‘90s girl, so I love the mid-rise flare and the boot cut. They give me endless legs and I can wear them with like a good wedge or good heel. I like the wide leg high rise too, because I love wearing a wide leg with a big sweatshirt or a little crop top – it’s fun.

Us: Can you believe Miu Miu brought back the super duper low-waisted look?

PC: I was mortified when I saw that, because I was like, oh my God, I haven’t seen my pelvic bones in years. I don’t know where they are. They just went away one day. I can’t wear those jeans.

Us:Do you tend to wear jeans as street style and casual wear or more dressed up?

PC: With this brand, I can wear them all day. I dress them down. I’ll wear like a button down or like a tank top with it wear my sneakers, wear like a big sweater or a shirt and just out the door, do my business, whatever. Then if I have to go out, you know, I tuck my button down in, put on a bunch of earrings, pop a button, and wear heels and open up my hair, and I’m out the door.

Us: Would you ever wear jeans for the red carpet?

PC: I could, I’m actually really audacious on the red carpet. I don’t take it too seriously. But you see, Gwen, it’s been done before. Brittany and JT did it in the ‘90s.

Us: How would you describe your overall style in three words?

PC: Put together, comfortable, fun

Us: So this tagline of fitting needs… what’s the greatest need that you have right now?

PC: I think I have a need right now to just be with my family and my close loved ones. I just got home a few months ago from a big job and I had a lot happen in my life recently. I just feel like my need right now is to be surrounded by love, to give love and to just be home with the people I love. I’m very lucky to say that I have that at the moment.