Spring may be just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean you have to abandon your favorite smokey eye look. Celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff created a sparkling silver eye for Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and now she’s telling Us exactly how to transition the sexy night-out glam as the weather gets warmer.

Rather than scrap the idea of a smokey eye all together, Dubroff (who counts beauties like Margot Robbie, Lily Collins, Kate Bosworth and more as clients) recommends changing up your color palette.

“Keeping the idea of the strong shape and changing up the tones is one way [to refresh the look],” she says. “Think browns and bronzes, soft grey and silver or a pop of metallic color on lid.”

For a more golden-tone smokey eye, Dubroff recommends making the lid “shiny” but as close to the natural skin tone as possible. “I love using Jill Stuart Beauty Jelly Eye Color in 02 Nude Dazzle or 03 Brown Bijou,” she explains. “The corners can be anything from taupe to dark black or brown, but they need to be matte in order to create depth.”

In the case of Chropra’s metallic post-Oscars look, the makeup pro layered multiple Jill Stuart Beauty shades and textures, and she shared her genius tip for ensuring the gunmetal hues maintain their cool undertones on a warm complexion on Instagram.

“I first used @jillstuartbeautyus C204 Tender Memory Cream Shadow along crease, a sheer and glowing warm bronze tone,” she captioned a closeup look at the newlywed’s makeup. “Then I went for the black and pewter.”

Dubroff tells Us that no matter your skin tone or preferred shadow colors, the key to a flattering eye look any time of year is crafting an “elongated shape” a la Chopra. Another must? Keeping the rest of the face simple.

“I do prefer there to be not too much else going on to keep the look from veering into Robert Palmer girl land,” she quipped. “That’s a serious ’80s reference.”

Instead of overdoing it on the complexion, the makeup artist is all about crafting an enviable lit-from-within-glow (i.e. her clients’ signature look) that can complement any look.

“I spend a lot of time prepping the skin — massages, masks and great moisturizer — pre-makeup,” she spills. “I also spend a lot of time blending the foundation until it looks invisible, and I only powder the T-zone, so the skin really maintains its glow.” Noted.

