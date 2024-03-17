Your account
Quinta Brunson Reveals She Lost Her Earrings in NAACP Image Awards Acceptance Speech

By
Quinta Brunson Shouts Out Her Lost Earrings in NAACP Image Awards Acceptance Speech
Quinta Brunson speaks onstage during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Quinta Brunson asked the audience at the 55th annual NAACP Image Awards to keep an eye out for her lost earrings.

The Abbott Elementary star, 34, revealed the fashion faux pas when she took the stage at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium to accept the 2024 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series on Saturday, March 16.

“Thank you. It doesn’t go any shorter,” Brunson, who stands at 4’11’’ tall, said at the start of her speech while attempting to adjust the height of the microphone. “Thank you so much. Thank you guys. I lost both my earrings so if anybody sees my earrings, can you just … little dangly things. Cost a lot, so if you guys see them …”

Brunson walked the red carpet in a sparkling, white Naeem Khan RE13 gown. The Emmy winner was styled by Jessica Paster with silver rings to match her sparkling dress. However, Brunson’s earrings don’t appear to have made the red carpet on Saturday night, indicating they could have been lost before she even arrived at the event.

It’s the weekend and class is still in session. Quinta Brunson is simply the best. ✨ Congratulations to Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, @quintab . #NAACPImageAwards #BET

Along with Brunson’s win as an actress, Abbott Elementary also took home the Image Award for Best Comedy. (Brunson is the creator and co-executive producer of the acclaimed sitcom.)

“Let me just say thank you so much,” Brunson continued in her speech. “It’s such an honor. I love coming to this ceremony and getting to see all of my friends and all the people that I don’t get to see on a daily basis while we’re working. I’m just extremely honored, yet again. I’m very proud of the work I get to do in Abbott. I’m very proud of my cast. Let me also, while I’m here, say thank you to the NAACP for awarding Abbott Best Comedy. We really appreciate it. Thank you so much.”

After Brunson thanked Warner Bros., ABC and Disney in her speech, she concluded, “Thank you to my family. I hope my mom and dad are watching, and all the Black people in my life.”

Quinta Brunson walks the red carpet at the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards on March 16, 2024. Abaca Press/INSTARimages

This marked another win for Brunson in what has been a successful awards season for Abbott. In January, she took home the trophy for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2023 Emmy Awards.

Brunson made television history for her work on Abbott Elementary as the first Black woman nominated for Emmys across the acting, writing and outstanding comedy categories.

“What an honor to be nominated by the Television Academy,” Brunson said in a 2022 statement following her Emmy nominations. “Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to have it recognized in this way is the dream. It’s a joy we get to share with the amazing people who watched our first season.”

