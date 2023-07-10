Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re craving wardrobe inspiration, Rachel Lindsay served some up on a silver platter. The former Bachelorette lead attended the Fanatics x NBPA Summer Players Party at Tao Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8, and her look was everything.

The Miss Me With That author wore a sleeveless, double-breasted blazer dress in black with her long braids worn down. She also layered on necklaces and rocked strappy, studded heels for the event. Love the dress — and want it for your own summer outings? This similar find from Amazon is on sale for just $30 right now!

Get the Wdirara Sleeveless Double-Breasted Blazer Dress (originally $34) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

Like Lindsay’s frock, this dress is sleeveless, double-breasted, has a deep V-neckline and features black buttons. The two pieces are about the same length too, hitting above the knee. They’re practically indistinguishable! This Wdirara dress is sure to draw in compliments like a magnet!

Pair this dress with heeled sandals like Lindsay or try tall leather boots to change up your look. And don’t store it away when fall hits! It will be absolutely perfect layered over fitted turtlenecks or with tights and a duster. It’s available in numerous other colors as well, so make sure to check out every option on the Amazon page — and see more blazer dresses we love below!

