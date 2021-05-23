Stylish

Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer: What’s in My Bag?

By

Ramona Singer loves a good bargain.

Her favorite purse at the moment is a $400 Valentino she picked up at Saks Off 5th. “[I] don’t always want to spend [thousands],” says the star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City. “I’d rather save my money and buy bonds and stocks.”

Ramona Singer. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Watch the video above and keep scrolling to see what Singer, 64, carries in her crossbody.

Pretty Pout
“I [need] to have lip gloss and lip liner at all times. KleanColor is great — it’s a dollar a piece!”

Eye Opener
“I wear contacts. I have a spare pair in case something gets in my eyes and I have to take them out. I am blind without them.”

Tooth Fairy
“You know when you go out to eat and food gets stuck in your teeth? Soft-Picks are great because they go in better than toothpicks.”

Throwing Shade
“[Wearing] sunglasses in NYC is very important wherever you go. I love this rose gold Ramy Brook [pair]. They’re very chic.”

Shana Novak

Sustainable Sip
“I hate that look of lipstick on a glass. [And] sometimes restaurants give you these icky straws that just disintegrate. I take my metal straw wherever I go.”

Under Cover
“Who knew we had to have fashion in masks? But we do! I wear HTrailz ones by my girlfriend in Florida.”

What else is inside Singer’s purse? An Amano Project zipper case; AirPods; a white Bulgari wallet; Ageless by Ramona; Reunited Beauty lip gloss in B*tch Is Back; Touchland lavender hand sanitizer; platinum and gold American Express cards; Stash tea in lemon ginger; a mini mirror; Tic Tacs; a pen; a Theory card; a Peninsula hotel spa card; a small pack of almonds and a MetroCard.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City air on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

