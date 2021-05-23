Ramona Singer loves a good bargain.

Her favorite purse at the moment is a $400 Valentino she picked up at Saks Off 5th. “[I] don’t always want to spend [thousands],” says the star of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City. “I’d rather save my money and buy bonds and stocks.”

Watch the video above and keep scrolling to see what Singer, 64, carries in her crossbody.

Pretty Pout

“I [need] to have lip gloss and lip liner at all times. KleanColor is great — it’s a dollar a piece!”

Eye Opener

“I wear contacts. I have a spare pair in case something gets in my eyes and I have to take them out. I am blind without them.”

Tooth Fairy

“You know when you go out to eat and food gets stuck in your teeth? Soft-Picks are great because they go in better than toothpicks.”

Throwing Shade

“[Wearing] sunglasses in NYC is very important wherever you go. I love this rose gold Ramy Brook [pair]. They’re very chic.”

Sustainable Sip

“I hate that look of lipstick on a glass. [And] sometimes restaurants give you these icky straws that just disintegrate. I take my metal straw wherever I go.”

Under Cover

“Who knew we had to have fashion in masks? But we do! I wear HTrailz ones by my girlfriend in Florida.”

What else is inside Singer’s purse? An Amano Project zipper case; AirPods; a white Bulgari wallet; Ageless by Ramona; Reunited Beauty lip gloss in B*tch Is Back; Touchland lavender hand sanitizer; platinum and gold American Express cards; Stash tea in lemon ginger; a mini mirror; Tic Tacs; a pen; a Theory card; a Peninsula hotel spa card; a small pack of almonds and a MetroCard.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City air on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.