Just when we thought we couldn’t love their relationship more, Reese Witherspoon spent a sick day lounging in one of her daughter Ava Phillippe‘s hoodies.

The 43-year-old posted a picture of herself to Instagram on Tuesday, February 18, cuddled up on the couch with her dog and son, Tennessee James Toth, holding a cup of coffee in her hand. “Is this how you cure a sinus infection?” she asked in the accompanying caption, with #sickday.

Her daughter was quick to chime in, commenting specifically on the Legally Blonde stars’ tie-dye sweatshirt. “Hope my hoodie is keeping you warm haha,” she wrote with heart emojis, just to prove she wasn’t actually upset that her mom stole her clothes.

Witherspoon then quipped back, writing, “Your clothes always make me feel better.” It’s just too sweet. Beyond just choosing it as a comfortable choice, the multicolored psychedelic item is also totally on-trend — because even when the producer’s couch-ridden, she’s stylish.

As it turns out, the super cool sweatshirt is from the jewelry-turned-clothing brand, Dannijo, which has become quite popular amongst the Hollywood elite.

The 20-year-old was among many other A-listers to chime in on the starlet’s post. Gwyneth Paltrow expressed a bit of jealously, writing, “I kind of want to crawl in to that dog pile, while Natalie Portman wished her well. “Oh no, feel better, friend.”

This enviable mother-daughter duo has always shared a close relationship.

“Major congratulations to my mama, who received an award today for her leadership in the industry that she cares so deeply about improving,” Phillippe wrote in an Instagram on December 11, 2019, after Witherspoon won an award at the Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment event. “I’m so grateful to have a mom this thoughtful, passionate, and courageous, and I’m glad other people can recognize how special she is!”

