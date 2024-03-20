Regina King gave the little black dress an exciting twist at the premiere of Shirley in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 19.

The actress, 53, was a vision in the leg-baring frock, which featured gold halter straps and ruching at the side. The most standout aspect of the look came in the form of a cascading train that was connected to a metallic chain bracelet on King’s wrist. She paired the intricate design with pointed-toe chrome pumps by Le Silla and wore her hair in cornrows that fell into box braids. The strands featured platinum highlights that complemented her getup.

For glam, King played up her eyes with heavy eyeliner and shimmery shadow. She rocked bronzed cheeks and a soft pink lip.

On the red carpet, King posed solo and with her Shirley costars Lucas Hedges, Dorian Missick, Christina Jackson and Brad James. Regina also took photos with her sister, Reina King, who served as a producer on the film.

The film follows late politician Shirley Chisholm’s 1972 presidential run. She made history at the time as the first Black woman to be elected to the United States Congress and the first Black woman to run for president. (Chisholm died at age 80 in January 2005.)

Filming Shirley was incredibly daunting for Regina, as production took place as she mourned the loss of her son, Ian, who died by suicide at age 26 in January 2022.

She struggled to complete the movie but knew Ian would have wanted her to, she told Harper’s Bazaar in her March cover story.

“I know Ian would have felt like if I didn’t finish something because of a choice that he needed to make, then I wasn’t honoring him,” she told the publication. “We all landed at the finish line on Ian’s wing. He guided us there.”

Ian was the only child of Regina and her ex-husband, Ian Alexander. The pair wed in 1997 and divorced a decade later.