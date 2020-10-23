Love! Regina King is saying goodbye to her 2020s Emmys looks for a good cause.

On Friday, October 23, the Couture House Schiaparelli announced that it teamed up with Christie’s to auction off The Watchman star’s custom suit and dress worn to the 72 Emmy Awards to benefit the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance.

“Working with Schiaparelli has been very gratifying. They are an historic brand that represents class and a positive work ethic which are the same values I try to live by,” the 42-year-old actress said in a press release. “Supporting the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance is another example of why working with Schiaparelli has been so rewarding.”

The first number is an electric blue bustier dress embroidered with 250 encrusted multicolored jewels. The piece was made in the Paris atelier of Maison Schiaparelli in Place Vendôme, taking 270 hours and 12 meters of silk faille.

This stunning look was worn by the Oscar winner in a fabulous Instagram post in place for a red carpet, since the event took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the actual show, she stopped in virtually wearing her second look: a pink double-breasted wool suit with embellished ‘bijoux’ buttons and matching trousers. Underneath the blazer, she wore a shirt in honor of Breonna Taylor.

On top of the donation, the design house is also gifting the original sketch of each look signed by King and Schiaparelli’s artistic direction, Daniel Roseberry.

“Ms. King is an icon, both of her craft and of this moment,” Roseberry said in the release. “I couldn’t be more honored to have dressed her for the 2020 Emmy award and am proud to support the Girls Opportunity Alliance.”

The Girls Opportunity Alliance is an organization that works to empower young girls around the world by allowing them to achieve their full potential and transform their families, communities, and countries through educational programs

These pieces will be available to bid on from October 23 to October 30. For those who can’t make a purchase but are still interested, the clothing items are on public display at Christie’s L.A. through its Beverly Hills gallery-front windows as well as by private appointment.

