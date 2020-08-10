Regina King, Jessica Alba, Amy Schumer and more celebrities are standing together in black T-shirts to share a powerful message.

On the front of the shirt reads, “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.” Written on the back is, “Say her name” above a beautiful illustration of the late 26-year-old woman, created by artist Arlyn García. This $45 T-shirt was created in partnership with the Breonna Taylor Foundation, to which all profits will be donated.

Taylor was shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers in her own home back in March. Since then, people have been calling on officials to hold the three officers responsible. How Fashion Brands, Designers and Industry Leaders are Supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement Read article

All of the accompanying captions on Monday shared the same message. “It’s been 150 days since Breonna Taylor was murdered in her home by Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove — and her killers have not been charged,” they read. “Too often Black women who die from police violence are forgotten, but that is changing now. We will remind and remember until there is justice for these women. Let’s stay loud, keep demanding justice for Breonna and her family, and SAY HER NAME.”

Olivia Wilde took it even further, sharing a story about what it was like to tell her daughter. “Today I explained this t shirt to my 3 yr old daughter. I didn’t sugarcoat the tragedy of it,” Wilde wrote in an Instagram post. “She should know what kind of world she is here to reimagine. Her innocent horror and confusion should be all of ours.”