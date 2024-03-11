Renee Rapp is reminding Us just how casually-chic a simple white shirtdress is for spring!

The singer and actress, known for her role as Regina George in the Broadway musical and film reboot Mean Girls, nailed the Oscars 2024 Vanity Fair After Party red carpet on Sunday, March 10 in Los Angeles. Stepping out at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Rapp opted for a more laid-back Oscars look with a simple yet elegant white shirtdress that featured a collared V-neck, maxi length and sexy, high-leg slit. Quite frankly, we were obsessed!

While plenty of enviable Oscars fashion graced the red carpet last evening, the “Snow Angel” chanteuse caught our eye as her ensemble is totally attainable for an easy spring slay. To snag her style, we were able to find a similarly sophisticated lookalike for just $52 on Amazon — which is likely far less pricey than her designer piece!

Get the Verwin Long Sleeve Loose Elegant Maxi Shirt Dress for just $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

The white shirtdress from Amazon features a collared V-neck, long sleeves and a maxi length. But this frock takes it a step further into spring style with an eye-catching bow-belted waist, button-up closures at the front and rolled sleeves. It’s also made of a polyester, spandex and cotton fabric blend that makes it soft yet also incredibly breathable to keep you cool on warmer days. It’s available in three other haute hues: navy blue, burgundy red and black, as well as sizes S-XXL.

We can see this outfit being styled for any number of occasions. A white dress like this one is truly a blank canvas, as it’s easily teamed with tons of items in your wardrobe. You can go relaxed with this garment by pairing it with your favorite spring sandals and boho jewelry — or you could dress it to the nines with sky-high pumps and statement jewelry!

Want to peek at similar pieces before placing your order? Let’s find your favorite. Check out other shirtdresses that stood out to Us on our search below!

Shop more white shirt dresses we love:

Not your style? Explore more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more fabulous finds!

