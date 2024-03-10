Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton struck a pose on the red carpet together.

The sisters attended the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s Night Before charity event on Saturday, March 9, which was cochaired by Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bathé, America Ferrera, Ryan Piers-Williams, Jodie Foster and Paul Giamatti.

Richards, 55, rocked a black fitted lace dress with a plunging neckline, pairing the look with nude heels and a black handbag. Hilton, 64, donned a pink dress with matching pink heels and a purse.

Saturday’s appearance comes days after Hilton made headlines for suggesting that Richards had been thinking about her split from Mauricio Umansky for years. (Us Weekly confirmed their separation in July 2023.)

“Kyle, she’s not a compulsive person,” Hilton said during part 2 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion, which aired on Wednesday, March 6. “She doesn’t just jump in and make a decision. Kyle didn’t decide this in three months. I bet she had been thinking [about this] for the last three or four years. I shouldn’t say that, but I did.”

Hilton added that Richards and Umansky, 53, who were married for 27 years, have pursued other endeavors after their separation.

“Mauricio is going one way, she’s going one way. They’re both trying to work,” she said. “He’s dancing for four months on Dancing With the Stars.”

Hilton, who has been outspoken about her sister’s split from Umansky, shut down the idea that the pair could rekindle their romance. In November 2023, she said on Today, “There’s no way Kyle would’ve gone this far unless she really thought about it.”

Hilton noted that Richards is “strong and resilient,” adding that all she wants is for her sister “to be happy.” She added: “When I first saw [the news], … it broke my heart. Kyle — believe it or not — is the youngest, but she’s [also] the strongest and the bossiest.”

Hilton and Richards have had their ups and downs through the years, with tensions coming to a head during a RHOBH cast trip to Aspen in a September 2022 episode. At the time, Lisa Rinna explained that Hilton vented to her about her issues with Richards in an off camera conversation.

Before the episode’s release, Hilton expressed regret for how she approached the situation. “I thought it was a private conversation and I just wanted somebody to say to me, ‘Look, you two love each other. Everything will be fine. You’re just overtired,” she exclusively told Us in July 2022. “I just wanted someone to vent to. And I guess that what I’ve learned is — I love both my sisters. I love them. They’re my blood, and I never should have said anything to anybody.”

In June 2023, Hilton and Richards seemingly put their differences aside and reunited during a family trip to Aspen where they were captured making up on camera.

“I’m sorry. It wasn’t your fault. It was not your fault,” she said via an Instagram Story posted by Kyle’s eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie. “It’s not your fault. It was not your fault. I was just being sad.”