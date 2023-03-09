Drama was served! Adriana de Moura glittered in a gold dress at the season 5 reunion of The Real Housewives of Miami.

The TV personality, 57, was a must-see in the sparkly design from Maison Milly, which featured a strapless construction, a high slit and a sequin leaf design throughout. “I wanted to choose a dress that reflected the theme of ‘Bond girl’ with the timeless elegance of Old Hollywood,” de Moura told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the three-part special, which premiered on Peacock on Thursday, March 9. “[My look] is sexy but classy.”

The reality star added that she wanted to send a message of “empowerment with looks that kill.” She paired the garment with crystal-adorned pumps be Dee Ocleppo and glitzy earrings by London Jewelers.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

De Moura worked closely with Betsy Ferraro, Milly’s creative director, to bring the dress to life — after getting Bravo’s approval, of course. “Bravo has rules for the reunion,” de Moura told Us. “The cast has to stay true to theme and use the Bravo mood as guidance, so I shared that with [Betsy] and from there the creative process started.”

The process took about six weeks and started with fabric selection. Just one day before filming for the reunion began, however, de Moura and Ferraro found themselves in a bind. “We had to pivot and switch dresses due to the glare it might cause while filming,” Ferraro told Us, adding that de Moura’s original dress was a metallic halter frock that was covered in disco-like squares.

Luckily, the designer and her creative team made “several” custom pieces for the Brazil native. “The gold dress was an easy second option to turn to,” Ferraro explained. “We still had to hurry and put finishing touches on it up right up until the very last minute!”

The dress will be sold exclusively at Saks and on Milly.com this fall.

When it comes to her personal style, de Moura described her wardrobe as a “mix of feminine and romantic with a touch of edgy.”

Throughout season 5, the singer wowed in vibrant blazers and neon mini dresses. Her most standout look was perhaps the green swimsuit and matching coverup she wore in the music video for her song “Fyah.” Production on the visual was filmed for the show and also featured fellow Housewives Alexia Nepola, Guerdy Abraira and Kiki Barth.

Season 5 of RHOM was explosive as viewers watched de Moura and Nepola’s friendship grow strained while Lisa Hochstein grappled with the end of her marriage to husband Lenny Hochstein.

Part one of the reunion is now streaming on Peacock.