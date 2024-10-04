Your account
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Master the Art of Street Style While Celebrating the Rapper’s 36th Birthday

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were a must-see while celebrating the rapper’s birthday.

Rihanna, 36, turned up the heat with boyfriend Rocky while celebrating his 36th birthday on Thursday, October 3, in New York City. Rihannah, for her part, wowed in a bodycon black dress featuring a halter top, a plunging neckline and a flowy skirt. She made her look even more fabulous with a brown fur coat, sparkly sandals and layered gold and silver necklaces. She topped off her outfit with red tinted sunglasses and diamond stud earrings.

Rihanna’s makeup included bronzed and rosy cheeks and glossy lips. Her brunette hair was parted to the side and straightened with her curtain bangs covering one of her eyes.

While celebrating his birthday, Rocky wore a wool gingham coat from Bottega Veneta. The piece featured a gray body, classy lapels and black buttons. Underneath, he wore a silk striped button-up top and gray pants from the designer’s pre-spring 2025 collection. The rapper completed his ensemble with a yellow Bottega Veneta leather shopping bag featuring a white bunny, gold hoop earrings, Ray-Ban sunglasses and patent leather shoes.

This is hardly the first time Rihanna and Rocky, who share kids Riot, 15 months, and RZA, 2, have slayed while strutting through the streets.

In June, they looked as cool as ever while arriving at the X American Sabotage by AWGE menswear spring 2025 show in Paris.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Rihanna opted for a cropped maroon jacket equipped with a white fur lining layered over a green zip-up and a ribbed white mini dress. She accessorized with huge red-rimmed sunglasses and a silver chain necklace. At the time, she donned chunky blonde highlights, long lashes and lined lips.

Rocky, meanwhile, commanded attention in a black leather tie, a white dress shirt and black jacket complete with lots of pins.

