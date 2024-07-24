Rihanna is starting her own summer trend.

The singer and fashion mogul declared via Instagram on Tuesday, July 23, that she is giving up on achieving six-pack abs this summer, and instead focusing on “matching my panties to my shoes.”

“Since I clearly won’t be achieving my six pack til next summer, I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties! 🤷🏿‍♀️,” Rihanna captioned a video of her flashing her black thong — which, yes, matches the color of her sneakers.

In the clip, Rihanna can be seen wearing an oversized light blue shirt unbuttoned to her chest, showing off her black Savage x Fenty bra. She completed the look with a black mini-skirt, transparent-framed glasses and a small clutch.

Related: Rihanna’s Wild Red Carpet Style Evolution Rihanna’s red carpet looks have gone from sweet to dangerously sexy since her ‘Pon di Replay’ days — keep scrolling to see how her style has changed

“That’s a cute bra, by the way,” the person filming Rihanna tells her. Ever the entrepreneur, the singer humorously responds, “Savage … have you heard of it?”

The stylish superstar is having a busy summer after launching her Fenty Hair line, collaborating with the 2024 Paris Olympics and being named the new face of Dior’s J’adore perfume, replacing Charlize Theron.

“Being the new face of J’adore is both an honor and a mission,” Rihanna, 36, said in an interview with Business of Fashion on Tuesday, June 18. “I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity.”

Also in June, Rihanna announced the launch of Fenty Hair, a new line of shampoo, conditioner and other products “designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair.”

Related: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's Family Album: Photos Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s entire world shifted after becoming parents. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” Rihanna gushed to British Vogue in a February 2023 cover story. “You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, […]

“You know how much switching my hair up matters to me,” the star said in an Instagram video announcing the collection. “I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural — so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need. It’s time to play and get strong by the style.”

Last week, meanwhile, Rihanna announced via Instagram that her Fenty Beauty makeup brand has been named “a premium partner of the Olympic AND Paralympic Games baby!!!” The 2024 Paris Olympics begin Friday, July 26, with the Paralympics to follow on August 28.