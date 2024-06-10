Rihanna is ditching wigs in favor of her natural hair.

The 36-year-old singer was photographed out in New York City on Sunday, June 9, sporting her naturally short curls.

Rihanna made her way through throngs of photographers and fans in a vintage brown John Galliano 1998 mink fur coat, black high-waisted trousers and clear strappy heels. She accessorized with dark sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton purse.

Rihanna’s decision to wear her hair naturally on Sunday was likely a thoughtful marketing move. Just one week prior, she faced criticism for wearing a wig to promote her latest business venture, Fenty Hair.

In an Instagram post published on Tuesday, June 4, the “Umbrella” singer announced that she was excited to give her fans “the hair experience you’ve been waiting for” while posing in a trench coat and a short blonde wig.

“You know how much switching my hair up matters to me,” she captioned the post. “I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style 💁🏿‍♀️.”

Some fans were quick to express their frustration over Rihanna’s lack of transparency when it comes to her natural hair.

“How are you promoting a hair line with a wig on?” one social media user wrote. Another commented, “So yall putting yall hair in Rihanna hands. …. Make her show yalll what the products have done for her first lol 😂”

However, not all of the comments were negative. “I swear the term ‘never let them know your next move’ was made specifically for her. I can’t wait for more Fenty. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” one person commented. Another added, “Here for the Fenty Empire 🤩.”

Fenty Hair products will be available for purchase on June 13 at www.fentyhair.com.