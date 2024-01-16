Your account
By
Riley Keough was a stunner at the 2023 Emmys.

Keough, 34, graced the red carpet during the Monday, January 15, awards show in a chic Chanel gown. Her dress featured a silky top finished with a plunging neckline and beaded straps. The skirt of the frock included a circular pattern as well as sparkly embellishments. Keough teamed the look with a black bow in her hair and diamond earrings. She was joined by her grandma, Priscilla Presley, who wore a black silky blouse and A-line skirt.

For glam, Keough donned bronzed cheeks, manicured eyebrows, rosy cheeks and pink lips. Her eyeshadow perfectly matched her look with dark shades blended into her lid and finished with a silver shade on her inner corner.

Keough is nominated for her first Emmy, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for her role as Daisy Jones in Daisy Jones & The Six. The show is also up for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Costar Camila Morrone is also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Earlier this month, Keough rocked the Golden Globes in another Chanel design featuring a gold sequin neckline and sheer lacy fabric. She accessorized with a sparkly ring and dainty earrings.

Although she did not take home any awards that night, she was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Daisy Jones & The Six was also up for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

