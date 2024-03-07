Robert Irwin took a break from reptiles to rock a runway.

Irwin, 20, made his modeling debut during Melbourne Fashion Festival on Wednesday, March 6, wearing designs by local labels. Bagna. First, Robert, who is the son of the late Australian zookeeper Steve Irwin, sported a corduroy teal suit from Godwin, featuring a double-breasted blazer and matching pants. He paired the look with a white turtleneck and ivory sneakers.

Next, he made his way down the runway in a Tomba ensemble. His outfit included a black blazer, a white dress shirt, matching trousers and a sleek bow tie. He teamed his getup with a white sweater tied around his shoulders and orange tinted sunglasses. While walking, he took his sunglasses off and flashed a smile for the crowd.

Elsewhere during the festival, Robert changed into a Dom Bagna outfit. He donned a forest green cardigan over a black shirt and tie. Robert finished his look with black pants and brown leather boots.

Following the show, he shared clips of him owning the runway via TikTok. “Never imagined I’d be walking the runway, but here we are!” he captioned the post. “Wow, thanks for an amazing night Melbourne Fashion Festival!!”

Fans praised Robert’s modeling debut in the comments section. “In a sea of stoic models, Robert’s smile lights up the room,” one wrote, as another gushed, “He’s like a waking ray of sunshine. Steve must be so incredibly proud🥺.”

When he’s not modeling designer threads, Robert is following his dad’s footsteps as a conservationist and zookeeper. He regularly posts social media videos of him working with alligators, rhinos, koalas, kangaroos, snakes and more.

Earlier this month, he celebrated World Wildlife Day with a montage of him hand feeding an alligator, giving a lizard a kiss, sharing a carrot with a giraffe and more.