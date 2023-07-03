Robert Irwin took his relationship with girlfriend Rorie Buckey to the next level by stepping out for their first red carpet appearance as a couple.

The twosome packed on the PDA while attending the Sydney premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 on Monday, July 3.

Irwin, 19, wore an all-black suit with a black dress shirt that matched his date’s sexy attire. Buckey, also 19, opted for a one-shoulder black down with cut-out detailing at the waist. She topped off the look with a simple silver necklace and a few rings on both hands.

The couple were spotted giggling on the red carpet and cuddling up together before going into the theater. In one photo, Irwin held onto Buckey’s hand as she looked up at him lovingly.

The zookeeper — who is the son of the late Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin — was first linked to Buckey in November 2022 when they were seen on a date in Brisbane, Australia. The duo reportedly enjoyed burgers from Grill’d and watched the sunset. (Steve, who was known as the “Crocodile Hunter,” died in September 2006 after being stung by a stingray.)

The following month, Buckey was photographed attending Robert’s birthday celebration at the Australia Zoo, where he works alongside his mom, 58, and sister Bindi Irwin. Robert has since had a long-distance relationship with Buckey, who resides in Perth, Australia, while the Crikey! It’s the Irwins alum lives on the opposite side of the country in Queensland.

Despite the physical separation, Robert has continued to make an effort with his girlfriend, who is one of the late Heath Ledger’s nieces. Rorie’s mother, Kate Ledger, is one of the 10 Things I Hate About You actor’s sisters. Rorie also has a twin sister named Scarlett. (Heath died in January 2008 following an overdose.)

In April, Robert was spotted packing on the PDA with Rorie at the Perth airport ahead of Easter weekend. Rorie was photographed on April 6 giving her boyfriend a long hug after he came off the plane, according to pictures obtained by the Daily Mail. The pair were all smiles as they walked to meet Rorie’s family who were waiting in the car.

Although Robert and Rorie have kept their romance off of social media — neither of them have publicly confirmed the relationship — Robert has given fans a glimpse of his family life.

Following the birth of his first niece, Grace, in March 2021, Robert gushed over being an uncle via Instagram. “Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace ❤️ This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world,” he wrote at the time, showing love for his sister’s firstborn. “The most incredible, caring and strong Mum… and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much — I can’t wait for this exciting journey ahead!”

Last month, Robert shared a series of black-and-white photos with Grace, now 2, on social media. “My favourite moments,” he captioned the sweet snaps.