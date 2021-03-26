Welcome to parenthood! Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell‘s first child arrived on Thursday, March 25.

“Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter,” the new mom, 22, captioned their first family photo via Instagram. “Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

The Bindi the Jungle Girl alum announced her pregnancy news in August 2020, writing via Instagram: “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

Powell, 23, added with a post of his own at the time that the former reality star’s pregnancy was “the highlight” of his life. “I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife,” the Florida native gushed. “Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.”

The pair revealed the following month that they had a baby girl on the way. “Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world,” Powell captioned their Instagram reveal in October 2020. “I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be.”

The professional wakeboarder was “quietly hoping for” a daughter, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that same month. “He loves the idea of a mini Bindi, and she’s found herself warming more and more to a daughter now that she’s been given the news,” the insider explained.

The source added that Powell and the conservationist were also “mapping out their future, reading up on parenthood and generally having the time of their lives” ahead of their little one’s arrival. “They’re enjoying every element of the pregnancy and feel beyond blessed to have so much support and love from their family, friends and fans.”

The couple wed in March 2020 at the Australia Zoo, eight months after their engagement. Steve Irwin’s daughter and Powell began dating in 2013.

Bindi exclusively told Us in September 2019 that her late father “would’ve loved” her then-fiancé. “Chandler is so kind and thoughtful and there for me and my family,” the Dancing With the Stars alum gushed at the time.