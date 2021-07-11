Bindi and Robert Irwin’s Most Touching Tributes to Late Dad Steve Irwin

Forever in their hearts. Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin have paid tribute to their father, Steve Irwin, many times in the years since his heartbreaking death.

Steve — a wildlife conservationist and beloved television personality — died at age 44 after being pierced by a stingray barb in September 2006. He was survived by his children and his wife, Terri Irwin.

Although Bindi and Robert were only 8 and 2 at the time of their father’s passing, they’ve grown to carry on his legacy in ways both big and small. Today, the family continues to run the Australia Zoo, which Steve’s parents started in the 1970s.

Those who have come into the siblings’ life in the years since Steve’s death also love to pay tribute to the beloved zookeeper.

“Thank you for inspiring me and the whole world to love all wildlife,” Bindi’s husband, Chandler Powell, captioned a photo of Steve with a crocodile to celebrate the late naturalist’s birthday in February 2020. “You would be so proud of Bindi, Terri and Robert carrying on the amazing work you started. We will all make sure your message lives on for generations❤️🐊.”

During a September 2019 conversation with Us Weekly, Bindi and Chandler revealed their plan to honor Steve by incorporating khaki and animals into their wedding.

“I really wanted Dad to be a big part of the day, so I’m excited to be able to incorporate him throughout the ceremony and the reception, and I think it’s going to be really special because I feel like his spirit lives on in us,” Bindi told Us at the time. “It’s going to be a celebration of family and friends, our wildlife, and I think that night, it’ll be about our lives together and the joining of families. It’s going to be beautiful.”

Terri noted that she was reminded of Steve often while wedding planning with her daughter and Powell.

“I always think about what would Steve be doing, and while we’re discussing the wedding planning and the details, I know he would just be crying because he was so soft on the inside and loves [Bindi] and Robert so much and would have loved you, Chandler, and he would have definitely cried at the wedding. He couldn’t have given a speech. … It would have been incredibly special,” she told Us.

The couple tied the knot at the Australia Zoo in March 2020. One year later, they welcomed their first daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

Scroll to see more of Bindi and Robert’s sweetest tributes to their late father: