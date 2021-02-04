Planning ahead. Pregnant Bindi Irwin already knows how she wants to introduce her daughter to her late dad, Steve Irwin.

“It is so nice that we’ll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries,” the Bindi the Jungle Girl alum, 22, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, February 3. “It’s really special.”

The Aussie added that the Crocodile Hunter alum, who died in 2006 at age 44, “would’ve been a good grandpa.” She gushed, “I don’t think we would’ve ever seen our daughter. He would’ve just whisked her away into the zoo and it would’ve been perfect.”

The reality star’s mom, Terri Irwin, chimed in, “He’d be over the moon. I will say one thing for sure is you would never have to wonder what he would’ve worn during any of the milestones. He would’ve worn khaki to the wedding, khaki to everything.”

Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell, announced in August 2020 that she is pregnant with their first child. “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” the mom-to-be wrote via Instagram at the time. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.”

She and the Florida native tied the knot in March 2020 at the Australia Zoo. Six months ahead of their nuptials, Bindi exclusively told Us Weekly what she thought that her father would think of Powell.

“I think Dad truly would’ve loved Chandler,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us in September 2019. “Chandler is so kind and thoughtful and there for me and my family, no matter what. I think that’s what’s so special, is that Chandler, he’s extraordinary because he’s always there for me 100 percent. Whether it’s good times or challenging times, he’s there to give me a hug when I need it or a word of encouragement when I’m feeling low. It’s really special to have someone who is always in your corner.”

Powell proposed to Bindi in July 2019 after nearly six years of dating.