Bindi Irwin’s baby-to-be! The pregnant Aussie has been showing her baby bump progress since her August announcement.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” the Bindi the Jungle Girl alum, 22, captioned her Instagram reveal with husband Chandler Powell. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

The Florida native, 23, shared the news with a post of his own, writing, “We’re going to be parents!! We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021. Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.”

The following month, the couple used pink flowers to announce that they are expecting a baby girl.

Steve Irwin’s daughter wed Powell in March at the Australia Zoo before the coronavirus lockdown. The nuptials came eight months after their engagement.

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend,” Bindi wrote via Instagram at the time. “There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. … Mum helped me get ready, [my brother], Robert [Irwin], walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love.”

She and Powell started dating in 2013. The Dancing With the Stars alum exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019 that her late father “would’ve loved Chandler.”

Bindi gushed at the time: “Chandler is so kind and thoughtful and there for me and my family, no matter what. I think that’s what’s so special, is that Chandler, he’s extraordinary because he’s always there for me 100 percent. Whether it’s good times or challenging times, he’s there to give me a hug when I need it or a word of encouragement when I’m feeling low. It’s really special to have someone who is always in your corner.”

