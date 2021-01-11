Future parents! Pregnant Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are anxiously awaiting their first child.

“All the love in the world,” the Bindi the Jungle Girl alum, 22, captioned a Sunday, January 10, Instagram photo of herself and the Florida native, 24, cradling her stomach. The former reality star wore a black long-sleeve and smiled with her eyes closed in the social media upload.

The Aussie announced her pregnancy news in August 2020, sharing her husband’s sweet reaction the following month. “I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea,” Irwin wrote via Instagram at the time. “He didn’t hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug. This news would change the course of our future in the best way. I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive.”

Powell was “beaming,” Steve Irwin‘s daughter went on to write. “We sat together with tea talking about the future and how we were going to share such wonderful, life-changing news with the people that we love. In that short span of time, the gorgeous baby I’m carrying became the most important part of our lives.”

Later that month, the couple announced the sex of their baby-to-be with the help of pink flowers.

“They’re enjoying every element of the pregnancy and feel beyond blessed to have so much support and love from their family, friends and fans,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the expectant stars in October 2020. “Bindi decided right from the get-go it would be great to share her entire pregnancy journey on social media, and Chandler’s been taking photos and helping her with the posts – as has her brother, Robert [Irwin], and mom Terri [Irwin].”

The insider added that the pair were “mapping out their future, reading up on parenthood and generally having the time of their lives.”

The pregnant star’s brother-in-law, Cameron Powell, is also expecting his first child, another source exclusively told Us following Bindi and Chandler’s reveal.

“Chandler’s brother is expecting a baby with his partner, [Kristin], too,” the insider explained in August 2020. “The Powell family is pretty torn up about the lockdown situation in Australia [amid the coronavirus pandemic] making it virtually impossible for any of the family to visit them [and] the baby when it comes, unless there’s a turnaround which seems unlikely right now.”