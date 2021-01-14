The circle of life. Bindi Irwin put a fresh spin on one of her parents’ old pregnancy photos as she and her husband, Chandler Powell, prepare to welcome their first child together.

“Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love. ❤️,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 22, captioned the series of sweet Instagram pics on Thursday, January 14. The first of the two snapshots showed Powell, 24, leaning down to plant a kiss on Irwin’s bare baby bump.

Another picture featured Bindi’s mother, Terri Irwin, then pregnant with Robert Irwin. A young Bindi copied her late father, Steve Irwin, who kissed his wife’s growing belly.

The Bindi the Jungle Girl host and Powell announced in August 2020 that they’re expecting their first child, a baby girl, after tying the knot at the Australia Zoo five months earlier. The Aussie later detailed her husband’s sweet reaction after their pregnancy news made headlines.

“I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea,” Bindi recalled via Instagram in September 2020. “He didn’t hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug. This news would change the course of our future in the best way. I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive.”

Powell was “beaming,” the conservationist wrote. “We sat together with tea talking about the future and how we were going to share such wonderful, life-changing news with the people that we love. In that short span of time, the gorgeous baby I’m carrying became the most important part of our lives.”

Since finding out that they have a little one on the way, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the couple has been “walking on air” and feel “beyond blessed” to be able to share their journey with their family and fans.

“They’re enjoying every element of the pregnancy,” the insider said in October 2020, noting that the duo are diligently “mapping out their future, reading up on parenthood and generally having the time of their lives.”

When it comes to raising her own family, Bindi is hoping to follow in her parents’ footsteps. Her father, who died in September 2006 after a stingray barb pierced his chest, won’t be there to watch her step into her motherhood role — but the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star is confident that Steve “would’ve loved Chandler so much.”

“Chandler is so kind and thoughtful and there for me and my family, no matter what. I think that’s what’s so special, is that Chandler, he’s extraordinary because he’s always there for me 100 percent,” Bindi told Us in September 2019. “Whether it’s good times or challenging times, he’s there to give me a hug when I need it or a word of encouragement when I’m feeling low. It’s really special to have someone who is always in your corner.”