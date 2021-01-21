The sweetest space. Pregnant Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have prepared for their daughter’s arrival with a nature-themed nursery.

“Baby girl, we can’t wait for you to be here,” the Bindi the Jungle Girl alum, 22, captioned a Wednesday, January 20, Instagram photo of herself cradling her budding belly.

In the social media upload, the Aussie leaned against her baby-to-be’s changing table with a smile. The wall behind the reality star was painted with butterflies, bunnies, flowers and a crescent moon.

The pregnant star is in her third trimester and has been documenting her baby bump progress via Instagram. “I thought I’d share a bumpdate,” Steve Irwin’s daughter captioned a December 2020 post. “Now that I’m 26 weeks pregnant, our daughter is about the same size as a shingleback lizard.”

Bindi went on to thank her husband, 24, for being such an “extraordinary” help during her pregnancy. “Baby and I both love you beyond words,” she gushed at the time.

The couple announced in August 2020 that they are expecting their first child. The following month, the mom-to-be reflected on the moment she told Powell about her positive pregnancy test.

“Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still,” Bindi recalled in September 2020. “I ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea. He didn’t hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug. This news would change the course of our future in the best way. I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive.”

The pair tied the knot in March 2020 at the Australia Zoo. Bindi’s late father “truly would’ve loved” the Florida native, she exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019.

“Chandler is so kind and thoughtful and there for me and my family, no matter what,” she explained at the time. “I think that’s what’s so special, is that Chandler, he’s extraordinary because he’s always there for me 100 percent. Whether it’s good times or challenging times, he’s there to give me a hug when I need it or a word of encouragement when I’m feeling low. It’s really special to have someone who is always in your corner. I think Dad would’ve loved that. … I’m really lucky.”