Keeping that connection alive. Pregnant Bindi Irwin wants her upcoming arrival to know all about her late dad, Steve Irwin.

“My dad would have been the best grandfather,” the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star, 22, recently told The Bump. “I always joke that if he was still here, we’d never see our baby because he’d take her on all kinds of adventures! I want to make sure our baby girl gets to know my dad and thankfully, we have many documentaries and photos we can share with her. I think she’ll love getting to watch footage of Dad working with all kinds of animals and learning about his legacy.”

The Bindi the Jungle Girl alum added that the Crocodile Hunter, who died in 2006 at the age of 44, is responsible for her and Chandler Powell’s baby-to-be’s nickname.

“My dad was the first person to create the term ‘Wildlife Warrior,’” Bindi explained. “Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We’ve been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place.”

The pregnant star also gushed about what an “amazing grandmother” her mother, Terri Irwin, will be. “We spent a long time searching for grandma names that also had an animal link,” Bindi told the outlet. “We decided that she’s going to be called ‘Bunny.’”

Robert Irwin wants to be called “funcle,” which means “fun uncle,” she added.

Bindi and Powell, 24, are waiting to meet their baby girl before ultimately deciding on her name. “We want to hold her and make sure the name that we choose fits her perfectly,” the Dancing With the Stars alum explained. “We have been looking through family history on both my side and Chandler’s side for family name inspiration. Once she arrives, I think we’ll know exactly what to name her.”

The couple announced in August 2020 that they are expecting their first child, sharing the sex the following month.

The future parents both wanted to know “right away,” Bindi told The Bump, joking, “Neither of us are really patient with surprises. We were completely blown away when we found out that we are having a girl as we were both so sure our baby was a boy.”