Whoops! Robert Irwin has been kicking himself ever since he called his pregnant sister, Bindi Irwin, “massive.”

“I have a knack for always putting my foot in it on live television,” the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star, 17, said during a Thursday, February 25, Access Hollywood appearance. “Hopefully I won’t do that today, but I called Bindi massive because I think it’s a point of pride. She is, like, pretty big. I thought it was pretty cool. She took it pretty well, but I’m really measuring my words now.”

As for his mom Terri Irwin’s reaction, Robert said that he “got a nice little pinch on the arm from” the My Steve author, 56.

Mario Lopez advised the teenager to never call a woman “massive,” and he replied, “I’m finding that out.”

Robert was on Australia’s Sunrise morning show on February 9 when Terri said that Bindi, 22, had reached “that sweet spot where you really miss being able to see your shoes.”

The Robert’s Real Life Adventures host chimed in, “She’s massive now!” When his mom nudged him, he added, “Like, in a good way! No, like, it’s special! I’m in so much trouble. I’m in so much trouble. Don’t tell her about this please.”

The Robert Irwin: Dinosaur Hunter author went on to tweet about the misstep. “Haha … whoops [sic],” he wrote at the time. His sister replied, “‘Don’t tell her about this.’ … Thanks, Robert!”

The Bindi the Jungle Girl alum announced in August 2020 that she and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child. The following month, they used pink flowers to reveal their upcoming arrival’s sex.

She and the Florida native, 24, are calling their little one their “Baby Wildlife Warrior” for now — a nickname inspired by her late dad, Steve Irwin.

“My dad was the first person to create the term ‘Wildlife Warrior,’” the pregnant star explained to The Bump earlier this month. “Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. … I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place.”

The mom-to-be added at the time: “My dad would have been the best grandfather. I always joke that if he was still here, we’d never see our baby because he’d take her on all kinds of adventures! I want to make sure our baby girl gets to know my dad and thankfully, we have many documentaries and photos we can share with her. I think she’ll love getting to watch footage of Dad working with all kinds of animals and learning about his legacy.”