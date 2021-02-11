Whoops! Bindi Irwin‘s brother, Robert, put his foot in his mouth on live TV while talking about his sister’s pregnancy earlier this week.

The 17-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin appeared on Australia’s Sunrise morning show alongside mom Terri Irwin on Tuesday, February 9. During the interview, Terri, 56, revealed that her 22-year-old daughter’s due next month, joking, “It’s that sweet spot where you really miss being able to see your shoes.”

Robert jumped in with a laugh, adding, “She’s massive now!” He was then swiftly nudged by Terri and started doing damage control.

“Like, in a good way! No, like, it’s special!” he continued.

Sunrise host Samantha Armytage couldn’t resist taking a shot at Robert, who was clearly flustered. “Robert, you are in so much trouble when you run into your sister after this,” she joked with the teen.

He replied, “I’m in so much trouble. I’m in so much trouble. Don’t tell her about this please.”

Robert later joked about his blunder on Twitter, sharing the interview on his own account. “Haha … woops [sic],” he wrote. Fortunately, Bindi was a good sport about the whole thing.

“‘Don’t tell her about this’ …. 😂 Thanks Robert! Love ya!” she replied on Twitter.

The moment of brevity comes amid some sad news for Bindi and husband Chandler Powell ahead of the arrival of their first child. The couple revealed on Thursday that a beloved resident of Australia Zoo — Kate the koala — isn’t well.

“Today I got to spend time with beautiful Kate the koala,” Bindi wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the animal. “She arrived at our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital after she was attacked by a dog. The team discovered that she had severe injuries to her torso, preventing her from breathing properly. After receiving life-saving surgery to repair her injuries, she is now recovering in the Intensive Care Unit.”

Bindi went on to share that Kate protected “a little joey in her pouch” while she was being attacked. “No Kate and her baby will remain in care until they are ready to return to the wild. Please send good vibes as they continue to heal,” she asked followers.

The Australia native and Powell, 24, announced their pregnancy in August 2020. They tied the knot at Australia Zoo five months earlier in March 2020. Bindi has been open with fans throughout her pregnancy, sharing regular updates and photos of her baby bump.

She shared the exciting news by posting a sweet snap of herself and Powell holding a mini Australia Zoo uniform.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you,” she wrote at the time.