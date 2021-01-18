Bindi Irwin Cries About Pregnancy in New ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ Trailer

Choked up. Pregnant Bindi Irwin teared up telling her family that she’s expecting her first child in a Sunday, January 17, Crikey! It’s the Irwins trailer.

“We’re actually expecting to have a baby,” the Bindi the Jungle Girl alum, 22, said in the clip while her husband, Chandler Powell, held up a tiny Australian Zoo uniform.

Earlier in the video, the Aussie also got emotional over reopening the zoo amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We will make sure to carry on in dad [Steve Irwin]’s footsteps and make sure that everything he lived and died for continues on,” she said.

Bindi announced in August 2020 that she and Powell, 24, have a little one on the way. “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” the pregnant star captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

The following month, the pair used pink flowers to share the sex of their baby-to-be.

Bindi and the Florida native are “thrilled” to be starting a family. “They’re enjoying every element of the pregnancy and feel beyond blessed to have so much support and love from their family, friends and fans,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020. “Bindi decided right from the get-go it would be great to share her entire pregnancy journey on social media, and Chandler’s been taking photos and helping her with the posts – as has her brother, Robert [Irwin], and mom Terri [Irwin].”

The insider added at the time that the couple are “mapping out their future, reading up on parenthood and generally having the time of their lives.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum celebrated the “halfway point” of her pregnancy in November 2020, writing via Instagram: “20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick. The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless.”

The mom-to-be has continued documenting her baby bump progress on social media, showing her bare belly for the first time earlier this month. “Recreating a very special moment,” Bindi wrote via Instagram on January 14. “Third trimester love.” Powell kissed her stomach in the sweet shot, which was modeled after a throwback photo from her mom Terri’s pregnancy.

In the 2003 photo, taken while Terri, 56, was pregnant with her son, Robert, now 17, Bindi and her late dad kissed the pregnant star’s bare belly.