Coming soon! Terri Irwin revealed that her pregnant daughter Bindi Irwin’s due date is just around the corner.

“She is due next month,” the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star, 56, said during a Tuesday, February 9, appearance on Channel Seven’s Sunrise. Terri noted that the mom-to-be was in the “sweet spot” of her pregnancy and couldn’t see her toes.

Her son, Robert Irwin, called his sister “massive … in a good way.”

He and his mom reflected on the moment Bindi, 22, told them about her and husband Chandler Powell’s pregnancy news. “We were all out in the bush and had been jumping on crocs and attaching trackers all day,” Terri recalled. “We were all sitting around the campfire and she just says, ‘By the way…’ We all picked names and laughed and cried. It has been so special.”

The Bindi the Jungle Girl alum shared her pregnancy with her Instagram followers in August 2020. “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” the Aussie captioned her reveal at the time. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting. … We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.”

Powell, 24, added with a post of his own: “Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.”

The following month, the pair revealed the sex of their baby-to-be via Instagram with pink flowers.

The couple are “thrilled” about their upcoming arrival, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020. “They’re enjoying every element of the pregnancy and feel beyond blessed to have so much support and love from their family, friends and fans,” the insider added at the time. “Bindi decided right from the get-go it would be great to share her entire pregnancy journey on social media, and Chandler’s been taking photos and helping her with the posts – as has her brother, Robert, and her mom, Terri.”

The Australian Zoo employees have been “mapping out their future, reading up on parenthood and generally having the time of their lives,” the source added.

Bindi and Powell tied the knot in March 2020, eight months after their engagement.