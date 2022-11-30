‘Tis the season to feel like a royal! Whether you want to dress like Princess Kate or have a friend that’s a royal history buff, Royally Us hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross are making sure you have everything you need to make this season merry and bright.

From fashion to books to jewelry, watch the video above and see what you should have on your royal holiday gift list.

Diana Inspired

Princess Diana’s iconic 1980s black sheep sweater is a staple for royal fans. Warm & Wonderful has reissued the classic jumper and also teamed up with Sperry for the “Black Sheep” sneaker. Plus, if the “Diana Red” isn’t your signature color, both the sweater and sneakers come in green, blue and pink.

Beautiful Bangles

The Princess of Wales and Sophie, Countess of Wessex have been seen on numerous occasions sporting Halcyon Days bangles. They can be dressed up for a night out or for a more casual look, which Kate did at Wimbledon in July 2021.

Gorgeous Gloves

These Cornelia James gloves may look familiar since Kate wore them earlier this month during the National Service of Remembrance. In fact, Kate has been seen over the years sporting the wool gloves with a velvet bow at several high-profile occasions.

Get Those Shades

For an effortlessly chic accessory look no further than Finlay sunglasses, which Meghan Markle wore at the 2019 Wimbledon games and during her first public appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in 2017.

Royal Reading

Royal coffee table books are the perfect gift and Bethan Holt’s The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style, which looks back at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s most iconic fashion moments.

Another great read goes to Gareth Russel’s, Do Let’s Have Another Drink, which tells 101 stories about Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, plus it can be purchased in a bundle, which includes a Bowes-Lyon luxury candle inspired by the late monarch.

Mark Your Calendars

Artist and illustrator Amelia Noyes creates gorgeous royal family illustrations. From Queen Elizabeth personalized desk calendars, to tiara iPhone cases and even greeting cards, these make for the perfect stocking stuffer.

Get Cozy

For the royal lover that likes to dress down, but still represent their favorite HRH, this comfortable, cozy and fitted sweatshirt from Your Royal Closet will do the trick.

Dripped in Jewels

For royal-inspired jewelry that doesn’t break the bank, Electric Picks is offering their rose crown coin necklace, which has a subtle homage to the monarchy. It displays a first-issue 1982 Great Britain 20-pence featuring a crowned Tudor Rose and opposite is Queen Elizabeth in her favorite tiara called the “Girls of Great Britain and Ireland.”

Smell Like a Royal

This iconic royal candle from Jo Malone will certainly be loved by any recipient since the Princess of Wales had Jo Malone candles lit in Westminster Abbey when she married Prince William in April of 2011.

Catch Royally Us every Wednesday on Us Weekly’s YouTube channel.